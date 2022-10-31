Players for Michigan State were seen jumping an isolated player from their rival school, Michigan, after Saturday’s game between the two teams. In a statement, MSU president Samuel Stanley condemned the actions of the school’s players.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley said Sunday in the statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured.”

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 29: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines calms down his team after defeating the Michigan State Spartans and waiting to shake hands with head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

He continued: “There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called on the Big Ten to investigate the incident after seeing the video, which shows a crowd of Michigan State players attacking Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows.

“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh said. “I saw on the one video, 10 on one. It was pretty bad. It needs to be investigated.”

The Big Ten said it “is currently gathering information, will thoroughly review the facts, and will take appropriate action.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel also has confirmed that police are investigating the incident as well.

“What happened after the game is completely unacceptable. I’ve talked to the commissioner, he’s looking into it,” Manuel said. “The police are also looking into it, because they’ve seen the video and they’re addressing it. We will leave it in their hands, but this is not how we should interact after a game.”

Check out footage of the altercation below.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

[Via]