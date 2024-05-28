Sean Kingston Slapped With 10 Charges Following Raid On His Home

Sean Kingston and his mother are facing some serious charges right now.

Sean Kingston had his home in Florida raided last week and it subsequently led to the arrest of his mother. Moreover, Kingston was in California at the time, where he was eventually arrested. According to TMZ, he is going to be in a San Bernardino courtroom soon, where he will most likely be extradited back to California. As the outlet reports, his return to Florida will not be a walk in the park. This is because 10 serious charges will be awaiting him when he gets back.

Specifically, Kingston and his mother are being accused of an organized scheme in which they allegedly sought to defraud numerous companies. In terms of the companies they allegedly defrauded, there is a car dealership as well as a jeweler. In the case of the car dealership, a $160K Cadillac Escalade seems to be the main attraction. Meanwhile, the jeweler alleges that Kingston made off with a whopping $480K worth of merchandise.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Rapper Sean Kingston performs at the 2022 Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Additionally, Kingston is currently facing charges for stealing a bed worth upwards of $86K. While his mom Janice Turner faces eight charges, Kingston is also looking at some charges involving alleged bad checks and bank defrauding. At this time, it is unknown what the potential consequences could be for all of these charges. As we reported previously, his mom posted bail. However, since Kingston needs to be extradited, he has remained in custody since last week.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Did you expect this storyline in 2024? What are some of your favorite songs from Sean Kingston? What is your prediction for this case? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

