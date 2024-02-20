Nicki Minaj Reveals 6 Things She's Learned About The Barbz

Nicki Minaj shared a list of things she's learned about her fanbase over the years on Twitter, Tuesday. She began by explaining that the Barbz are willing to come after anyone in her defense.

“I be tryna tell y’all nobody is exempt," she said. "#ACGI ANYBODY CAN GET IT. It don’t matter WHO start it, the barbz ALWAYS finish it. I been doin this sh*t for a long time now & every-time I ever tried to warn ppl that the barbz are different, they had to learn the hard way.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World" Mistakenly Announced As Grammys Best Rap Song, The Barbz Go Wild

Nicki Minaj Visits Fans In The U.K.

Nicki Minaj is mobbed by fans during her arrival at Cafe Koko in Camden, north west London, where she announced she will be holding a meet and greet whilst she is visiting the UK. Picture date: Monday July 11, 2022. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

From there she listed six things she's "learned about the #Barbz since 2009." The list includes "They NEVER Forget," "They don’t care how long it take to get a OPP bakk, "They NEVER stop once they start. They’ll be in that ass #ForLife (moment 4 Life voice)," "They beat everyone @ their OWN game while laughing & supporting Onika," "They make a fun sport out of giving ppl a taste of their own medicine. So if you do something, they will patiently wait for their turn & chiiiiiiii. WooWEE," and "It’s never business with the barbz. Once they feel that line is crossed, it’s personal." Check out the full post below.

Nicki Minaj Reflects On Her Fanbase

😂🤣 I be tryna tell y’all nobody is exempt. #ACGI ANYBODY CAN GET IT. It don’t matter WHO start it, the barbz ALWAYS finish it.

I been doin this shit for a long time now & every-time I ever tried to warn ppl that the barbz are different, they had to learn the hard way. Things… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 20, 2024

Her comments on the Barbz come after she recently feuded with Megan Thee Stallion. After the rapper seemingly dissed her on the song, "Hiss," Minaj responded directly with the track, "Big Foot." Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Diss Falls Even Further Down The Spotify Charts In Day 4

[Via]