Nicki Minaj Delivers Freestyle Over Drake & Chief Keef’s “All The Parties” On “For All The Barbz”

Nicki Minaj is back with a new freestyle.

BYAlexander Cole
On November 17th, Nicki Minaj will be dropping her new album, Pink Friday 2. This is her first album since 2018, and as you can imagine, the expectations are very high. However, no one truly knows what to expect. The artist has been very hush-hush as it pertains to the project, and fans are very excited to listen to the whole thing. In fact, she is now in the midst of dropping freestyles and various miscellaneous tracks prior to her album's official release. This is an exciting prospect for fans, and today, she delivered again.

Below, you will find the audio to a new freestyle that Nicki spat over Drake and Chief Keef's song "All The Parties." Overall, this is a track that appears on the album For All The Dogs. It proved to be a popular track, so it should come as no surprise that Nicki would want to lend her voice to it. In fact, this song comes across more like a remix given the fact that we still hear both Drake and Chief Keef throughout the track.

Nicki Minaj With Some Bars

When it comes to Nicki and her verse, everything sounds solid. Her flow is on point and she has some clever bars that fans will enjoy. The OceanGate reference at the end of her verse is certainly topical. Moving forward, we look forward to everything else she has in store for us.

As always, let us know how you feel about this new Nicki Minaj track, in the comments section below. Also, tell us your expectations and hopes for the new Nicki album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitches ain't eatin', worried about who overweight
I'm who they call to sell tickets, make no mistake
These bitches don't want beef, chef, hold the steak
These bitches don't want smoke, say "no" to vape
I get these bitches scramblin' when I throw the bait
One sub kill five bitches, OceanGate, uh

