Nicki Minaj Suggests Tamar Braxton Collab At Her Request

With Pink Friday 2 less than a month away, a lot of fans can't wait to see what Nicki Minaj will bring us. Of course, die-hards want to hear her singles in the context of a full project and see what else she will display and discuss in her long-awaited studio album follow-up to 2018's Queen, and the sequel to her 2010 classic Pink Friday. A big part of that, though, is the features included. However, it looks like the Queen is also interested in writing material for other artists. As she ruminated on possibilities and asked fans to chime in, she got reconnected with Tamar Braxton, who's eager to work with her.

"I'd like to write a song for someone," the Trinidadian MC expressed in a recent tweet. When a fan asked for her elaborated thoughts, she replied: "It could be a rapper or a singer." That's when the R&B star and TV personality made her case, although she slightly misunderstood the question. "I mean... I got a song... or 20 you'd be great on," Tamar Braxton wrote to Nicki Minaj.

Tamar Braxton Hits Up Nicki Minaj, She Hints At Collab

"Tay Tay!" she replied excitedly, and though she didn't have the best news, she hinted at bigger things to come from them. "The tweet was to write a whole song for someone. Also, I got your vocals still boo. We might have to update them a tad bit, put da Tamar sauce on it, etc. I'll hit you [heart emoji] plus I want tickets to your show." As such, maybe Nicki Minaj will get the chance to work with Tamar Braxton on Pink Friday 2, or on another single or project of the singer's. Even though the rapper's most recent single won't appear on PF2, it still caused a lot of excitement and satisfied reactions from the Barbz.

Meanwhile, we could only guess as to who will make the cut when it comes to featured artists. The rest of Young Money is an obvious ask, but plenty of other femcees, artists, and musicians could create magic on Pink Friday 2 in addition to Braxton. With only a couple of weeks to go, there's never been a better time to theorize. For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj and Tamar Braxton, check back in with HNHH.

