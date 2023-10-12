Nicki Minaj Lets Fans Pick How She’ll Tease Her New Album

Nicki Minaj has big things on the way. The rapper's 5th studio album and her first in 5 years is set to come out next month. Consequently, she's promised to make every Friday leading up to the album's release a special one and for this weekend's drop, she's asking fans what they want. The album is called Pink Friday 2 a sequel to her beloved project Pink Friday. And this upcoming Friday in particular is a special one, it's Friday the 13th. "Pink Friday the 13th," Nicki tweeted overnight alongside a poll giving fans three options to pick from for what she'll drop next.

All three of the options on offer seem pretty enticing to fans. "Big Difference full song?," "A freestyle?." and "Name of 1 PF2 Feature?," are the three options given to fans. Her audience seems to be pretty split as well with all three options currently sitting within 10% of each other. At the time of publication, the potential release of a new freestyle is winning with more than 37% of the polls' more than 160k votes. Subsequently, fans in the comments gave some explanation for their choices. "Please do a freestyle! I want everything that’s coming out in 37 days to come out in 37 days lol," one of the top replies to the post reads. Check out the poll and responses below.

Nicki Minaj Asking Fans What They Want For Promotion

Additionally, Nicki Minaj fans are notorious for not messing around. They showed that again when they made Pink Friday 2 the highest-selling female rap album of the year on just pre-orders alone. Doja Cat previously held the title with her album Scarlet but Nicki has passed it with over a month to go before the album is actually released.

Nicki is also teasing the tour she plans to embark on after the release of the album. She told fans it would be a "very different feeling tour" for her. What do you think about Nicki Minaj letting her fans decide how she'll promote her new album Pink Friday 2? Let us know in the comment section below which one you voted for.

