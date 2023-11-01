Tamar Braxton Rips Microphone Away From Fan: “I Know You Lying”

During a recent show, Tamar Braxton got fed up after she passed her microphone over to a fan who appeared to be struggling with her lyrics. In a new clip, the fan is seen singing into the microphone while staring down at her phone. Tamar didn't seem to appreciate the fan's behavior, promptly grabbing the microphone right out of her hand. "I know you lying," Tamar told the fan as she walked away, looking pretty defeated.

While Tamar thought the fan was looking down at her phone to read the lyrics, the fan denies this. She took to social media to defend herself, claiming that she was simply trying to record the exciting moment. Luckily, it doesn't look like the fan has any hard feelings over the mic-grab. "Omgggg y'all I need y'all helpp!!!!" she wrote. "Can y'all tag Tamar and tell her I was recordinggg!!!! I knew the words of YOU KNOW ME YK I KNEW THEM WORDS. LOVE YOU TAY TAY."

Read More: A Look At Tamar Braxton’s Dating History

Fan Says She Was Only Trying To Record

Regardless of whether or not the fan knew the lyrics, the microphone incident has left social media users divided. Some think the fan should have enjoyed the moment instead of looking down at her phone, as it was possibly a once in a lifetime opportunity to be onstage alongside Tamar. Others argue that no matter what, Tamar shouldn't have grabbed the microphone away like that, embarrassing her own fan. A lot of commenters are somewhere in the middle, believing that both parties were in the wrong in this case.

What do you think of Tamar Braxton ripping the microphone out of her fan's hand? Do you think Tamar took things too far? Do you think the fan knew the lyrics and was really just trying to record? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Suggests Tamar Braxton Collab At Her Request

[Via]