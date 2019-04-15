Microphone
- Music50 Cent Faces Lawsuit Over Microphone Throwing IncidentBryhana Monegain wants 50 Cent to cover her medical expenses, lost wages, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture50 Cent Won't Face Charges For Mic-Throwing Incident During Concert: ReportEven though the 48-year-old dodged this during the week, this case will remain open for a year and will require him to behave.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTamar Braxton Rips Microphone Away From Fan: "I Know You Lying"Tamar reportedly thought the fan didn't know the lyrics to her song.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B Doesn't Feel Sorry For "Fan" She Hit With MicrophoneAccording to Cardi, the drink-thrower knew what she was doing.By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Defended By DJ Envy Amid Mic-Throwing Battery Incident With Radio HostThe "Breakfast Club" commentator said that Fif didn't mean to hurt Bryhana Monegain; he just has really bad aim.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent's Lawyer Speaks Out After Mic-Throwing IncidentRecently, 50 Cent threw a microphone into his audience out of frustration, which ended up hitting a woman right in the head.By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Reportedly A Battery Suspect After Hitting Power 106 Host With MicrophoneBryhana Monegain left 50 Cent's recent LA show covered in blood.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B's Thrown Microphone Sells For Almost $100k At AuctionThe now notorious microphone sold for an insane price.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCardi B Legally In The Clear Following Microphone-Throwing IncidentCardi B's battery case has been dropped.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCardi B's Microphone From Infamous Incident Hits Auction BlockCardi B's mic is on the auction block. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCardi B Reportedly Threw Mic At DJ During Nightclub SetThere's more updates about Cardi B's time in Vegas. By Ben Mock
- MusicLizzo Improvises After Her Mic Cuts Out At Arena Show: WatchLizzo is unstoppable. By Noah C
- Music50 Cent Lavishes Erykah Badu's "Sex Powers," Trades Innuendo With Jill Scott50 Cent enters the danger zone at his own discretion.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj's Performance During Ariana Grande's Coachella Set Was A DisasterThe duo suffered major technical difficulties while on stage.By Alex Zidel