50 Cent Faces Lawsuit Over Microphone Throwing Incident

Back in August, 50 Cent got frustrated when his microphone stopped working onstage, and decided to hurl it into the crowd. Unfortunately, this resulted in some alleged injuries for one concertgoer, Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain. Soon after the incident, Monegain shared photos of her bruised and bloodied face online from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

At the time, it was reported that he was being investigated for alleged battery, but nothing ever came of the investigation. Monegain hasn't given up her pursuit of justice, however, as she recently filed a lawsuit against the NYC native. In her suit, Monegain claims that she's suffered severe and permanent injuries from the microphone, which she claims hit her in the head and wrist.

Read More: 50 Cent Moves To Collect $50K Judgement From Teairra Mari

Bryhana Monegain Wants 50 Cent To Cover Medical Expenses And More

According to Monegain, she suffered a concussion and a forehead laceration on top of other minor injuries. She says that while she's returned to work since, the incident has left her with long-term emotional distress. She's seeking medical expenses, wages she lost while in recovery, and other damages. 50 Cent has yet to respond to the lawsuit. He denied intentionally hitting Monegain with the microphone while he was being criminally investigated, however.

"Let’s be very clear," Fif's lawyer Scott Leemon began a statement at the time. "As I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed." Monegain, on the other hand, alleges that she was his intended target. What do you think of Bryhana Monegain suing 50 Cent for allegedly hitting her in the head with a microphone over the summer? What about her alleging that the incident left her with permanent and severe injuries? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Instagram Post Has Fans Discussing His Weight Loss

[Via]