Adin Ross Pays $26 Million For Lavish Estate In Florida

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Adin Ross, one of the most popular streamers in the world, has certainly done well for himself over his content creating career.

Adin Ross is definitely letting his money talk because the Boca Raton, Florida native just emptied his pockets for a stunning mansion. Per The Real Deal, the Kick streamer and content creator dropped nearly $26 million on a lavish pad that's located in Davie, Florida.

He was actually able to bring the asking price down by 20%. If he didn't, Ross would have had to pay $32 million. But even with the discount, it was still a record-breaking real estate purchase in the western Broward County town.

While Adin Ross is certainly a winner here due to the specs on this house, the ones who sold it are maybe the real victors. Per the real estate outlet, the previous owner, aerospace industry executives Laurent and Laure Parelle bought the undeveloped property for only $775,000.

But as for the aforementioned details, Adin Ross' new home is sitting on 10 acres and the square footage of it is a staggering 11,325. As for the fun stuff, it features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, landscaped gardens, fountains, and a reflecting pool. Then, there's a chef-style kitchen, home theater, spa, office, art studio and a pool house.⁠

Adin Ross Net Worth

There's a nice overhead shot in the post above from the news source and as you can see, it dwarfs the surrounding homes. Ross has yet to post about his new asset, but we have to imagine he's thrilled.

Ross used an LLC as a form of payment, per property records. Moreover, he financed it and put down just about half of the price of the home. To be exact, it was a $12.7 million mortgage from Vaster Capital.

Of course, you are probably wondering how much Ross is worth with a massive investment like this. Well per some celebrity net worth sites, the 24-year-old reportedly has a $16 million net worth.

That's comes from his massive followings on platforms on Twitch and Kick, boxing promotion business, and his viral interviews with Drake, Donald Trump, and more.

