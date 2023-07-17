Adin Ross is someone who has proven to be quite polarizing over the years. However, he does have various connections to the hip-hop world. Much of this has to do with his infamous freestyle streams. Overall, he brought on a lot of big artists to spit over popular beats. Unfortunately, Ross doesn’t do that anymore. Instead, he has pivoted to being offensive for no good reason. Moreover, he has been known to host streams with some shady characters.

Consequently, Ross has been blackballed in a way. There are a lot of artists out there who have no interest in being on his stream. As his manager told him, he is a bit of a brand risk at this point. Subsequently, fans have told Adin that he needs to clean up his act. His old streams are what people know him for, and those hardcore fans would love to see him get back to that. According to TMZ, Ross is about to enjoy a change of scenery, which could certainly lead to a resurgence of sorts.

Adin Ross Moves

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Adin Ross and FaZe Rain attend the FaZe Clan Presents…RGB: A Night On The Moon Party at Parq Nightclub on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for FaZe Clan)

As the outlet reveals, Adin Ross has sold his home in Los Angeles. The famous streamer put it on the market back in March at a price of about $5.5 million. However, it eventually sold for just under $5 million. Regardless, Ross has finally gotten rid of the home that had been hit with numerous swatting attempts. Needless to say, there were some bad memories attached, and now, he can fully move on to a new place that is more lowkey.

Now that Ross is on Kick, he certainly has more freedom to be himself. Whether or not he is able to get back to having famous guests on, still remains to be seen. Let us know your thoughts on Adin Ross, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world.

