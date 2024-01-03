Grambling Women's Basketball Team Wins Game By Record 141 Points

Grambling University's Women's Basketball has set a new NCAA record for margin of victory, as they beat College of Biblical Studies 159-18. It surpassed the previous mark set by Savannah State's 2018 155-26 victory over Wesleyan (Georgia). Eight members of Grambling's squad reached double digits in the absolute trouncing of the Division II Christian college. The Lady Tigers opened the game on a 34-0 run and never looked back. The game was already well out of hand at halftime, with Grambling holding an 82-10.

Furthermore, Grambling also forced 57 turnovers and held CoBS to just 18.9% shooting. Grambling's 159 points also set a school record. Of course, 159 is nowhere close to the NCAA record of 258. With the win, Grambling improved to 6-5 on the season.

Read More: Caitlin Clark Hits 3000 Career Points In Win Over Iowa State

Pistons Streak Ends At 28

Meanwhile, NBA history was made last week. With a 129-127 victory over the Toronto Raptors last Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons ended their historic losing streak at 28. Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists as the Pistons' streak ended as the longest single-season streak in NBA history and tied for the all-time losing streak. "I feel amazing. We just kept battling. It's been a long stretch, all these losses, but I'm just happy to be part of a group of guys who don't quit," Cunningham said following the win. Meanwhile, Pistons rejoiced on social media, noting they could finally redeem the Wingstop promotion that had been cruelly mocking them for 28 games.

Toronto, playing short-handed in the second game of a back-to-back scheduling decision, pushed the Pistons until the final whistle. Toronto was without franchise cornerstone O.G. Annuoby, who had been traded earlier in the day. However, the return, which included former third-overall pick RJ Barrett, was not available for the game against Detroit. "It was a very emotional day for everyone. I'm really proud of the energy our guys had, taking everything into account. I also don't want to take anything away from what Detroit did. They played a really good game and hit some very, very timely shots," Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said.

Read More: LeBron James Wants To Start Streaming

[via]