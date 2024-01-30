Nicki Minaj Nabs Another Record-Breaking Achievement With "Big Foot"

Nicki Minaj's new Megan Thee Stallion diss track is doing very well, and if nothing else, at least this beef is bringing these femcees a lot of commercial success. Moreover, the Trinidadian MC recently took to social media to bask in her latest broken record. "Big Foot" officially claims the biggest Spotify debut for a solo song from a female rapper in 2024. "O….my… I’m really happy about breaking this record, you guys," she captioned a new Instagram post celebrating the accolade. "This is SOOOOOOOOOOO unbelievable, yo. THANK YOU. LOVE YOU. #PinkFriday2 #BigFoot. Dear #BARBZ, you are loved & adored & appreciated & admired & absolutely amazing. I’m not even kidding I love you & thank you so much. If you only knew."

However, in the comments section of this post, you will see a lot of people trashing Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot," as well as plenty of praise. Still, a lot of the most engaged-with comments are about how this song is disappointing or about how she's crashing out. While we can't make these judgements this early into the spat, it's fair to say that these sides manifested well before either artist chose to attack on wax. As such, it's hard to find a corner on the Internet where there isn't equal parts love and hate for the two, and since we're talking about rap beef, neither rapper should lament that.

Nicki Minaj Celebrates The Biggest Spotify Song Debut For A Solo Femcee In 2024

But the question still stands: who's winning, Nicki Minaj or Megan Thee Stallion? The latter still hasn't responded to the former with a song, which might be an automatic loss for many. Regardless, there are also plenty of people who think the Houston hitmaker won outright with her "Megan's Law" line, even if that also brought up its own controversy around its namesake's history and Meg's use of it. Let us know what you think on that debate down in the comments below.

Meanwhile, we're sure both superstars will continue to celebrate the success of their tracks, but the fan jury's still out. It's been 24 hours without an apology from Megan to her mother, and the Barbz's leader still hasn't made "s**t uglier than KenBarbie" as threatened. Will we ever wrap this up in a nice bow or is this where the buck stops? To find out, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

