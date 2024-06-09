Beyonce & JAY-Z's Lack Of Recent Public Appearances Linked To Alleged Diddy Friendship By Industry Insider

One industry insider is wondering why Beyonce hasn't been making more public appearances to promote "Cowboy Carter."

Beyonce and JAY-Z should be making more public appearances right now according to one music industry insider for Page Six. Despite the release of Beyonce's ambitious eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, just over two months ago, the legendary singer has shied away from the public eye in recent weeks. The couple's lack of attention comes after CNN published footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016, last month. They've maintained a public friendship with the Bad Boy mogul over the years though there is nothing connecting either JAY or Beyonce to any of the misconduct allegations levied against Diddy. Page Six reports the two could be laying low to avoid bad publicity.

“This was supposed to be Beyonce’s time, with her much-anticipated country album out [just] two months ago. And yet, she is nowhere to be seen. The album is slipping and Jay and B aren’t reveling in the spotlight,” one source that the outlet described as "shocked" said. "About a month before the [March 29] release, Jay-Z got up at the Grammys and whined that Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year. But now what? Does he think she will win . . . for ‘Cowboy Carter’ with no promotion . . . no appearances and no wooing of the academy?”

Beyonce & JAY-Z Attend The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The insider added that, while the album isn't a flop, “it’s definitely not the juggernaut everyone thought it would be.” They continued: “Something is going on. It came out with a bang. No. 1 everywhere. [Now] it and she have disappeared.” Beyonce dropped Cowboy Carter on March 29, 2024. It debuted at the top spot on the US Billboard 200 and several other global charts.

In addition to the controversy surrounding the video with Cassie, Diddy is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, which raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce and JAY-Z as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

