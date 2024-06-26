Jay-Z & Nas' First-Ever Collab To Hit DSPs Soon, Courtesy Of Shaquille O’Neal

"You Can't Stop The Reign" is coming to DSPs on June 28.

Shaquille O'Neal is currently gearing up to drop his third studio album, You Can't Stop The Reign, on DSPs. The highly anticipated moment is scheduled for this Friday (June 28), nearly two decades after the LP's original 1996 release. Fans are certainly eager to get to listen to it on their respective favorite platforms, and fortunately, the former NBA star will also be providing them with some exciting unreleased material.

Reportedly, the album will feature the original version of his track "No Love Lost," which features both Nas and Jay-Z. Moreover, this was the duo's first-ever collab, making it a truly historical track. For obvious reasons, fans can't wait and are sounding off in Fake Shore Drive's Andrew Barber's comments section.

Shaq Prepares To Drop You Can't Stop The Reign On DSPs

"THIS IS HISTORY," one Twitter/X user writes. Another simply says, "This is actually wild." Others are chiming in to argue that the release is long overdue, which most commenters can agree with. Of course, the track was recorded just before Jay-Z and Nas began a feud that would last for several years, making the recording all the more interesting. Their beef has been a hot topic of debate as of late, particularly amid the fallout of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's lyrical battle. After things were resolved, they teamed up for a track on Nas' Hip Hop Is Dead, which made it clear that the war was officially over.