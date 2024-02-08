Rick Ross Weighs In On Who Ultimately Won Jay-Z/Nas Beef

The Jay-Z and Nas beef is permanently engrained in hip-hop. Two of the best to ever do it were going back and forth in the prime of their career. The beef spawned some legendary diss tracks like Jay's "Takeover" and Nas' "Ether." Eventually the pair buried the hatchet and their beef was resigned to be studied by rap historians. One of which is Rick Ross, who decades later has taken the opportunity to share his thoughts on who ultimately got the best of who in the spat.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast Rick Ross discussed the old beef between two of his collaborators. “That’s what I do love about Hip Hop because it always goes back to how much money a n-gga got, from a business standpoint," he began. “I’ma be honest, me being a fan of Nas and Hov, I feel like they both handled their business, you know what I mean? Because they both shot back. And to me, that’s what it’s about because a lot of times n-ggas will tap out. They both shot back and they both kept going," Ross concluded. Check out his full interview below.

Rick Ross Won't Really Take Sides On Nas & Jay-Z

Elsewhere in the interview they discussed another more contemporary rap beef. It involved yet another one of Ross' collaborators Nicki Minaj, alongside Megan Thee Stallion. He was less inclined to pick a side or declare who won the beef between the two. Instead he justified the extent they've both gone to in order to get disses off. He claimed he's gone just as far to try and win rap beefs in the past.

Last year, Rick Ross and Meek Mill teamed up for a collaborative album called Too Good To Be True. The album was hyped up by fans and had some high-profile guests but ultimately performed just okay commercially. What do you think of Rick Ross' take on the Nas and Jay-Z beef? Do you think the beef ended without a definitive winner? Let us know in the comment section below.

