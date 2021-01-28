dsps
- MusicNicki Minaj Furious After Finding Out Unreleased "Bahm Bahm" Made Its Way To StreamingNicki Minaj put this track on her website back in October. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesAtmosphere's "Sad Clown Bad Dub 2" Finally Hits DSPs: ListenSlug and Ant originally sold the 12-track effort as limited cassette tapes and CD-R's on tour in the early 2000s.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDr. Dre's Debut Album "The Chronic" Is Back On Streaming ServicesDr. Dre's "The Chronic" returns to streaming services. By Aron A.
- SongsDe La Soul's 1989 Single "The Magic Number" Debuts On DSPsIn just a few months, the group's full discography will be available on streamers.By Hayley Hynes
- Original Content10 Classic Mixtapes That Still Haven't Hit Streaming PlatformsSome of the best Hip-Hop and R&B projects of the late 2000s and early 2010s were free mixtapes, but many of those classics are still not available to stream on DSPs to this day.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureBig Sean Says 2012 "Detroit" Mixtape Is Hitting DSPs Tonight In Celebration Of 10-Year AnniversaryThe tracklist includes songs like "24K of Gold" featuring J. Cole and "I'm Gonna Be" with Jhené Aiko.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicProdigy's Solo Catalog Returns To DSPs, New Posthumous Album AnnounceNew music from Prodigy is on the way. By Aron A.
- MusicT-Pain Reveals How Much Each DSP Pays, Fans Surprised He Mentions NapsterT-Pain shared a chart that detailed how much each streaming platform pays, and fans couldn't believe that Napster is still around in 2021.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMach-Hommy Announces New Album Is Dropping November 26th, Brings "Notorious Dump Legends" To DSPsMach-Hommy continues to slowly add his discography to digital streaming platforms.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicKanye West Turns In "DONDA" For A Release This Weekend: ReportReports suggest that Kanye West's "DONDA" will either arrive late Friday or on Saturday.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKanye West Removes "Nah Nah Nah" From DSPs Amid DaBaby ControversyKanye West's "Nah Nah Nah" ft. 2 Chainz & DaBaby is no longer on streaming platforms as fans eagerly await the release of "DONDA." By Aron A.
- MusicPartyNextDoor Bringing "Colours" To Streaming PlatformsPartyNextDoor has confirmed that his beloved "Colours EP" will be making the jump to a streaming platform near you. By Mitch Findlay