Nipsey Hussle's Son Looks Just Like Him And Fans Are Blown Away

The resemblance is uncanny.

Nipsey Hussle was known for his work ethic and his integrity. He was arguably more known for these aspects than his music, despite rising to fame as a rapper. Nipsey's death in 2019 was tragic on many levels, but perhaps the most tragic was the fact that his only son would grow up without a father. Kross Ermias Asghedom turned eight years old on August 31. His mom, Lauren London, celebrated by posting a rare photo of him on Instagram. Fans were immediately struck by how much Kross looked like his late father.

It's easy to see why. Kross looks like the spitting image of Nipsey Hussle, right down to the features and hairstyle. London posted the photo alongside a touching poem. "My little wise one," she wrote. "You are the hope and promise. God shines through you. Happy 8th Birthday to my baby." The comment section was flooded with support for the family, and glowing comparisons between Kross and his father. "Lil Nip," one user wrote. "Watch what his father do through him," another write. "His time is coming and we will see Kross rise high."

Nipsey Hussle's Son Celebrated His 8th Birthday

Nipsey Hussle talked about the joys of fatherhood several times during his lifetime. The rapper made a point of being a positive role model and consistent force in Kross' life. "I think the definition of fatherhood is consistency," he asserted. He also noted that a father needs to be thorough, and make sure that he's laying the groundwork for his family to strive. He said something similar during a sit down with Steph Curry. “Every day when I take [my daughter] to school, we have a little convo that we have before she gets out of the car," Nipsey told the NBA superstar. "[It goes] like ‘what is integrity?' 'Integrity is doing the right thing when nobody is looking.'"

This mindset is something that has lived on beyond Nipsey himself. In 2023, Kelly Rowland cited Nipsey Hussle's words when discussing the way she raises her own sons. "I wanted my boys to have integrity and I got that from Nipsey Hussle," Rowland told Parents Magazine. "I want them to be the kind of men who are proud of themselves. That’s really important to me — being good decision-makers." Kross will no doubt make his father proud.