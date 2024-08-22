Wack 100 Gets Dragged For Sudden Nipsey Hussle Praise

Social media users aren't buying it.

Earlier this week, Wack 100 hopped online to share some kind words about none other than late West Coast icon, Nipsey Hussle. “@nipseyhussle I’ve checked the #’s he’s up dam near 5000% overall when it comes to music & merch … And TV series or Movie has yet to drop which will drive that # up even more .. I now call him a musical #LEGEND ….. #West,” he wrote on Instagram. “The Truth Can Never Be Considered Disrespect … I call a [spade] a [spade]…. @nipseyhussle musical #LEGEND," he added in a subsequent post. Wack's comments were a response to reports that Victory Lap, Nipsey's last album, has officially surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

While Nipsey's fanbase certainly agrees with Wack, some have taken the opportunity to call the music manager out. He hasn't always had nice things to say about the rapper, and evidently, they haven't forgotten. In 2022, for example, Wack alleged that he had a sex tape featuring Nipsey and another man. He also previously shot down claims that he's a "legend."

Wack 100 Shows Love To Nipsey Hussle

Clearly, Wack has had a change of heart, and social media users aren't here for it. In his comments section, they're slamming him for switching up after trashing Nipsey in the past. "U been slandering this man legacy and name for years now u wanna show love smh. U said what u said now stay on tht side," one Instagram user says. "My problem you just all last year talking about a sextape you got on old boi now you posting showing love," another writes.