Blacc Sam Recalls Churches Refusing To Host Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral

According to Blacc Sam, his "faith was shattered" after his brother's murder.

During a recent interview with Big Boy, Blacc Sam opened up about the tragic and untimely passing of his brother, Nipsey Hussle. The West Coast icon was murdered outside of his store in 2019, shaking the hip-hop community and leaving his loved ones devasted. Blacc Sam was no exception and described experiencing a loss of faith following Nipsey's death.

“[I] just couldn’t understand it. It was like the Twilight Zone after that. Everything I believed in — my faith was shattered," he explained. "Still can’t understand it, honestly. Just a twilight zone, man. [I] don’t understand. [It] shook my whole belief and whatever I believed in.”

Blacc Sam Recalls Struggling To Find Venue For Nipsey Hussle's Funeral

Nipsey's funeral was held at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, in April of that year. According to Blacc Sam, however, finding a venue for the funeral was no easy feat at first. “Honestly, it was God,” he said. “You know, it was Hussle and God because we were just going through it... Obviously, we gotta get this funeral handled the right way, we were trying to hit churches and you know, Black churches, Black preachers. Nope, nope, nope. So, we couldn’t find a venue.”

Eventually, Nipsey's friend and business partner Karen Civil stepped in and was able to secure the Crypto.com Arena with the help of LeBron James and Roc Nation. “After weeks and weeks of we can’t get a venue … we got the Staples for bro. And so, at that point, it was like, alright man, we gotta make sure we do this the right way for bro,” he added. This resulted in a 25-mile procession, with roughly 20,000 people in attendance to honor the later performer. What do you think of Blacc Sam's recent interview with Big Boy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

