Blacc Sam Recalls The Moments Leading Up To Nipsey Hussle's Death & Shares His Theory On What Happened

BYCole Blake686 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nipsey Hussle In Store CD Signing
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 25: Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends his "Victory Lap" CD Signing at DTLR on February 25, 2018 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Blacc Sam argued the killing was premeditated.

Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, spoke about the late rapper's death in a rare lengthy interview with Big Boy for his Off Air Series on Friday. In doing so, he reflected on the moments leading up to the shooting and his theory for what was going through the killer's head. Police charged Eric Holder with the shooting and he was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter three years later. Holder is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence.

"Somebody come to the shop, they know we in the doorway," Sam began. "When Hussle pull up, we in the doorway. You're gonna see me with a hoodie on and I got a pistol on me. You're gonna see one of my team members in the hoodie in the doorway with a pistol. That's protocol when Hussle pull up. So, it's Sunday. It's busy in there. Why the n***a in there didn't follow the protocol? I wasn't there. Why they didn't follow it? Maybe they was f*cking around, helping a customer who was doing some f*cking customer service. This is what I'm thinking, trying to transition into some legitimate, just selling clothes. But nobody was in the doorway." From there, he walked through the steps of the killing and described it as premeditated.

Read More: Nipsey Hussle's Kids Own Marathon Clothing Store, Says Blacc Sam

Eric Holder Appears In Court For Sentencing

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Eric Holder, center, listens during sentencing proceeding in the murder of Nipsey Hussle in Superior Court on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Sam went on to theorize that wearing the red shirt was a "throw-off." “I felt he was supposed to do a job or somebody sent him and he was nervous. He was supposed to hit that alley with that red shirt immediately. He didn't do that," he continued.

Blacc Sam Reflects On The Death Of Nipsey Hussle

Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed growing up with Hussle, the start of his music career, and much more. Check out his full comments on the shooting above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nipsey Hussle on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lauren London To Receive Half Of Nipsey Hussle's $11 Million Assets On Behalf Of Son Kross

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...