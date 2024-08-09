Rick Ross Gets Sued Over Lack Of Wheelchair Accessibility At Car Show

According to Darris Straughter, he was allegedly promised a shuttle bus, which never showed up.

It's been an undoubtedly busy few months for Rick Ross, and unfortunately for the performer, it looks like he now has some new legal issues to deal with. Ross hosted his annual Car & Bike Show back in June, and a man named Darris Straughter couldn't have been more excited to attend. In fact, he says he went the extra mile to ensure he had a great experience, paying for travel, lodging, and a ticket well in advance.

Sadly, however, Straughter was ultimately unable to go, as a wheelchair-accessible shuttle bus allegedly never arrived to pick him up as promised. As a result, Straughter has filed a lawsuit against Ross for alleged breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act. He's seeking damages, and requesting an order that will require the car show to accommodate those with disabilities in the future.

Read More: Tia Kemp Livid With Akbar V Over Rick Ross Claim

Rick Ross' Car Show Results In Legal Trouble

Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz tour at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In the suit, Straughter claims that he reached out to the venue two weeks before the event to let them know that he needed accommodations for his wheelchair. Allegedly, they promised that a shuttle bus would pick him up from the parking lot to take him to the event. After hours of waiting, he gave up, and eventually decided just to return to his hotel.

The suit also states that event organizers promised a refund to anyone who didn't get into the event. Straughter and his lawyer allege that nobody followed up with him in the end. Ross has yet to comment on the lawsuit. What do you think of Rick Ross getting hit with a new lawsuit because his car show was allegedly not wheelchair accessible? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.