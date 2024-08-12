Drake Fan Who Punched Rick Ross Trolls Him With New Diss Track, “White Boy”

Drake fans are relentless.

The Drake fan who punched Rick Ross at a festival in Canada in June has taunted the “Champagne Moments” rapper with a diss track of his own titled, “White Boy.” On the song, the fan, who goes by the name, Icarus, accuses Ross of running for the exits amidst the brawl and leaving his DJ behind. “Capping on the ‘Gram, you was stumbling out the gate / Searching for the exit, left your DJ like some bait / Fed him to the demons, too conceited to explain / You a bird and a bitch, I clipped your wings, stop the games,” Icarus raps.

The incident went down in Vancouver at the Ignite Music Festival after Ross played Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" while leaving the stage. He, as well as Lamar, had been feuding with the Toronto rapper for weeks at that point. He even dissed Drake on "Champagne Moments"

Rick Ross Performs In Saint-Tropez, France

SAINT-TROPEZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Rap artist Rick Ross performs during the Rick Ross Live Performance At the VIP Room on August 08, 2024, in Saint-Tropez, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

After the scuffle, Ross tried to downplay the severity of the situation on social media. “Aye man, I’m thinking about the event that happened over there,” he said in an Instagram video. “When the first dude stepped up to Rozay, the lil’ short fat one that looked like Bam Bam Bigelow from wrestling. When he stepped up, I squatted down and his eyes had told him what I said. Basically, ‘Boy, if I hit you, I’ma see everything you ate for the last two days.’ His balls dropped out of his ass. He never said another word, he did never did nothing. He was a straight busta.” Check out Icarus' track, "White Boy," below.

Icarus Targets Rick Ross On New Diss Track

Drake has also trolled Ross over the incident, subtly shading him by wishing fans a Happy Canada Day shortly afterward.