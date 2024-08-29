Big Sean Surprisingly Raps Over A Kanye West Beat On New Song, "Fighting Fires"

Considering the complicated relationship between Kanye West and Big Sean, many fans might see this as a curious choice.

Big Sean's new album Better Me Than You comes out in just a couple of hours (Friday, August 30), and fans can't wait to hear what's in store. However, some new SoundCloud-exclusive singles (or perhaps loosies) also have folks wondering whether we will get an update to one of his most complex sagas as a career musician. Of course, we're talking about the Sean Don's relationship with Kanye West, a complicated and often contentious one, especially in the 2020s decade. Nevertheless, Sean recently rapped about his status in the rap game on "Fighting Fires," a SC-only song that used the beat from Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's "MY SOUL" off of VULTURES 2.

This version of the cut features the VULTURES duo speaking about freedom, religion, and mass incarceration alongside Ty's brother TC. Big Sean, on the other hand, provides more of a boastful and bar-heavy hip-hop display over the same "MY SOUL" instrumental. Another SoundCloud exclusive, "Dirty Work," was taken down from the platform, so we don't know if these are actual Better Me Than You singles or just random leftovers. Nevertheless, he had teased "Fighting Fires" all the way in July as a potential Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign collaboration on their next VULTURES effort, but we now know that this didn't work out.

Big Sean's "Fighting Fires": Listen

Rather, it seems like the former G.O.O.D. Music colleagues instead have their own individual versions of this cut. Big Sean has been through a lot to release Better Me Than You, so it's no surprise that he wanted to get this release off his chest in some way. The album faced a full leak earlier this year, and many fans even thought that Kanye West was responsible for this. Sean himself dismissed this notion, instead showing love to Ye despite his disparaging comments about his G.O.O.D. signee during a previous interview.