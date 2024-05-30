Teyana Taylor Responds To Fans Thirsting Over Her Cop Uniform Photos

Taylor seemed to be in on the joke with her responses.

Teyana Taylor is viewed by plenty of music fans as one of the most gorgeous stars in any genre. That means she's probably pretty accustomed to fans acting thirsty over her online. Sometimes that even includes fellow celebrities. Earlier this month fans called out rapper YG for pulling up in the comments of one of Taylor's posts. They criticized him for the move since he's already dating his fellow rapper Saweetie. But at some point even Taylor reacted to the fan responses in a series of new tweets.

It started with a recent Instagram post Taylor made to Instagram. In the series of photos she's dressed in a cop outfit and leaning up against a police car. Though she's more covered than some conventional thirst traps, that didn't stop fans from eating it up. "He said lady what’s ya number? …… I said 911 💋🎬🎥" the caption of the post reads. Unsurprisingly the comments of the Instagram post are absolutely full of excited fans, but that wasn't even where Teyana ran into the most noteworthy responses. After posting the pic dump she eventually took to Twitter to react to some of the fan responses to it. Check out the pictures that set the whole situation off below.

Teyana Taylor Thirst Traps

In a series of tweets Teyana reacted to some of the more audacious fan responses. One tweet confesses specific details to a (hopefully) made up crime in order to get her attention. She replied with a quote tweet that read "it's getting out of control." Another fan claims to have robbed an old lady just to get her attention, to which she responded with a series of laughing emojis. Fans followed the hilarious interactions as she shared more quote tweets throughout the day.