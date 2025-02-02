Retailer Photos Give Best Look Yet At NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Pink Foam"

BY Ben Atkinson 148 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via GOAT
A sleek release with NOCTA's touch.

Retailer photos of the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” have surfaced, offering a closer look at this highly anticipated release. Drake and Nike continue their strong collaboration, reimagining the iconic Air Force 1 with a fresh twist. The sneaker boasts a smooth pink leather upper, delivering a clean and premium aesthetic. Tonal stitching ensures a seamless look, while a matching pink leather Swoosh keeps the monochromatic theme intact. Perforations on the toe box maintain the shoe’s classic design while enhancing breathability.

A key detail that sets this pair apart is the "Love You Forever" engraving on the midsole, adding a heartfelt touch. The subtle NOCTA branding enhances the exclusivity without overpowering the design. A translucent pink rubber outsole provides durability and grip, perfectly complementing the sleek upper. Whether you’re a dedicated Drake fan or simply appreciate a standout sneaker, this release is shaping up to be a must-have. The excitement around this drop is growing, and with official photos now out, anticipation is at an all-time high. Stay locked in for further updates on the release date.

Read More: In-Hand Look At Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

"Pink Foam" NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low
NOCTA-Nike-Air-Force-1-Pink-Foam-CZ8065-600-3
Image via GOAT

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent pink rubber outsole seamlessly paired with a matching midsole for a cohesive design. Also, the upper is crafted from smooth pink leather, with tonal overlays adding depth and refinement. A pink leather Swoosh subtly blends into the monochromatic aesthetic, maintaining a clean and minimal look. Further, the engraved "Love You Forever" lettering on the midsole adds a heartfelt detail, making this pair extra special. Overall, with its premium materials and signature NOCTA styling, this release is a perfect fusion of elegance and exclusivity.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” will be released at some point during the spring of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $165 when they are released.

NOCTA-Nike-Air-Force-1-Pink-Foam-CZ8065-600
Image via GOAT
NOCTA-Nike-Air-Force-1-Pink-Foam-CZ8065-600-2
Image via GOAT

Read More: LeBron’s Most Luxurious Sneaker Yet: The Nike LeBron 22 “Black Label”

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
NOCTA-Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Pink-Foam-CZ8065-600-Release-Info-1 Sneakers New Images Of The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” Surface 209
NOCTA-Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Pink-Foam-CZ8065-600 Sneakers First Look At Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” 868
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations Sneakers Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love You Forever” First Look 1196
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low “Pink Oxford” Officially Revealed 753