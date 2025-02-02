Retailer Photos Give Best Look Yet At NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Pink Foam"

Retailer photos of the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” have surfaced, offering a closer look at this highly anticipated release. Drake and Nike continue their strong collaboration, reimagining the iconic Air Force 1 with a fresh twist. The sneaker boasts a smooth pink leather upper, delivering a clean and premium aesthetic. Tonal stitching ensures a seamless look, while a matching pink leather Swoosh keeps the monochromatic theme intact. Perforations on the toe box maintain the shoe’s classic design while enhancing breathability.

A key detail that sets this pair apart is the "Love You Forever" engraving on the midsole, adding a heartfelt touch. The subtle NOCTA branding enhances the exclusivity without overpowering the design. A translucent pink rubber outsole provides durability and grip, perfectly complementing the sleek upper. Whether you’re a dedicated Drake fan or simply appreciate a standout sneaker, this release is shaping up to be a must-have. The excitement around this drop is growing, and with official photos now out, anticipation is at an all-time high. Stay locked in for further updates on the release date.

"Pink Foam" NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via GOAT

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent pink rubber outsole seamlessly paired with a matching midsole for a cohesive design. Also, the upper is crafted from smooth pink leather, with tonal overlays adding depth and refinement. A pink leather Swoosh subtly blends into the monochromatic aesthetic, maintaining a clean and minimal look. Further, the engraved "Love You Forever" lettering on the midsole adds a heartfelt detail, making this pair extra special. Overall, with its premium materials and signature NOCTA styling, this release is a perfect fusion of elegance and exclusivity.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” will be released at some point during the spring of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $165 when they are released.

Image via GOAT