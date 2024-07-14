Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Surfaces Online: Mockup

This pair is getting a vintage look.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to release in the "UNC Reimagined" colorway. This upcoming edition features a fresh white leather base with University Blue leather overlays. The classic color scheme pays homage to Michael Jordan's college days at the University of North Carolina. The sneaker will come with an aged look, adding a vintage touch to the design. The cracked leather detailing gives it a unique and worn-in appearance. This blend of new and old styles makes the "UNC Reimagined" colorway stand out. The high-top design offers excellent ankle support and comfort.

The white and blue color combination enhances its iconic status. The cracked leather elements provide a distinctive look, making each pair unique. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. Its blend of modern style and retro vibes makes it a must-have. Keep an eye out for the release date. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" will be a hit. Don’t miss the chance to add this exceptional pair to your collection. This sneaker is perfect for both casual wear and showcasing your love for classic Jordan designs.

"UNC Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The shoes feature a blue rubber sole combined with a sail midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base, accented by UNC blue overlays. A UNC-colored Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a touch of contrast. Additionally, a white Air Jordan Wings emblem is prominently positioned above the Swoosh, providing a striking detail.