A Minimalist Favorite: Air Jordan 1 Low "Grey/White"

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Grey White” delivers a clean, versatile look with familiar roots in basketball and streetwear history. Dressed in neutral tones, the pair features crisp white leather underlays and soft grey overlays, offering a sleek and timeless finish. The Air Jordan 1 Low has long been a fan favorite for everyday wear. Introduced as the low-top version of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker, it blends on-court heritage with casual appeal. This latest edition leans into simplicity, a style move that mirrors Jordan Brand’s recent emphasis on wearable colorways.

Originally released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 changed the sneaker game forever. While the high-top gets most of the spotlight, the low version continues to show its staying power. This “Grey White” pair keeps things understated, making it easy to style while still carrying legacy weight. Take a look at the images above for a closer look at the smooth leather construction, classic branding, and neutral color blocking. It’s another reminder of how the Air Jordan 1 continues to evolve while staying true to its origins.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Grey/White”

Image via Nike

This sneaker features white leather on the base with dark grey overlays across the toe, eyestays, heel, and Swoosh. The tongue and laces match in grey, while a crisp white midsole adds contrast. The outsole appears in matching grey. A stitched Wings logo decorates the heel, completing the minimalist aesthetic. It’s a clean and balanced colorway made for everyday rotation.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low "Grey/White" will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. The release will likely be available through Nike.com and select Jordan Brand retailers. Its neutral palette makes it a versatile option for everyday wear. Expect more release details in the coming weeks.

Image via Nike