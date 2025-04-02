Air Jordan 1 Low "Light Smoke Grey" Keeps It Simple And Sharp

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Light Smoke Grey” is back with a refreshed build and subtle vintage flair. This low-cut classic blends premium materials with a clean grayscale palette. It’s a colorway that quietly stands out, staying true to the timeless appeal of the Jordan 1 line. Since debuting in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has become one of the most important sneakers in history. Designed by Peter Moore, it helped launch the Jordan brand and change basketball footwear forever. The low-top version offers the same iconic shape with added casual versatility.

It’s a go-to option for fans who want style, comfort, and legacy all in one. Over the years, the Jordan 1 Low has received countless color updates. But neutrals like “Light Smoke Grey” always seem to resonate. The combo of black leather, soft grey suede, and a white Swoosh brings balance. An aged midsole adds a vintage touch that aligns with recent design trends. Fresh photos show off the pair’s smooth texture and understated finish. From the back heel Wings logo to the off-white midsole, every detail hits clean. This version is subtle, wearable, and rooted in Jordan heritage.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Light Smoke Grey”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low features black tumbled leather underlays with light grey suede overlays. A white leather Swoosh cuts through the sides. Aged midsoles and black outsoles complete the look. The Air Jordan Wings logo is embroidered on the heel in black. Subtle contrast stitching adds a final layer of depth to the minimalist design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Light Smoke Grey” will be released at some point during the summer of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they are released. This drop will be part of Jordan Brand’s seasonal rollout. Expect it to arrive alongside other clean and wearable colorways.

Image via Nike