The Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Shattered Backboard” taps into a legendary colorway with fresh energy. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s backboard-shattering moment in Italy, this pair takes the signature black, orange, and white tones and applies them to a modern hybrid design.

Built from a mix of leather and synthetic materials, it merges the DNA of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, and Nike Air Alpha Force. This mashup isn't just about style. It’s about history.

The Legacy 312 was designed by Don C, aiming to honor MJ’s Chicago legacy while mixing silhouettes that shaped his early years. With the “Shattered Backboard” palette, the shoe brings that legacy full circle, celebrating an unforgettable moment that still echoes in sneaker lore.

Recent photos show how bold the colors pop against a crisp white midsole and black details. Orange hits the toe, collar, and branding, staying true to the original theme while adding new life to a classic.

The elephant print around the midfoot strap is a nod to the Air Jordan 3’s iconic touch. The visible Air unit and forefoot strap complete the performance feel. The Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Shattered Backboard” mixes history, hype, and heritage in a way few others can.

Read More: Closer Look At Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Shattered Backboard”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Shattered Backboard” features a vibrant orange toe box, collar, and branding. Black overlays and white side panels add crisp contrast, while the midfoot strap locks down the fit.

Elephant print wraps the mudguard, tying back to the Air Jordan 3 roots. The shoe sits on a white midsole with a visible Air unit in the heel for comfort. A bright orange outsole finishes the look, bringing everything together with energy and nostalgia.

Materials blend leather and synthetics, making the sneaker feel durable and premium. This is a hybrid that respects the past and looks to the future.

House Of Heat reports that the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Shattered Backboard” will be released sometime in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

Image via Nike