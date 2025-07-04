Air Jordan 8 "Aqua" Is Back And It Looks Like The OG

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” returns in 2025, and the classic colorway still brings bold energy and unmistakable ‘90s style.

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” is making a comeback, and it’s staying true to its roots. First released in 1993, the bold colorway made waves when Michael Jordan rocked it during the All-Star Game that year.

It stood out not just because of the look, but because of the attitude. Black nubuck covers most of the upper, while the aqua and purple hits on the midsole and chenille tongue patch break all the Bulls-based expectations.

This isn’t just another retro. The Air Jordan 8 was the last model Jordan wore before stepping away from basketball the first time. It came with a strapped-up design that offered more support and a heavier feel than previous models.

It’s chunky, layered, and unapologetically of its era and that’s exactly why people still care. The “Aqua” wasn’t a safe play when it dropped, but it became a classic by going against the grain. That energy still hits today.

And from the early looks shared here, this 2025 version doesn’t mess with the formula. Scroll through the images to see the materials, colors, and tongue logo up close. It’s shaping up to be one of the more faithful retro efforts in a minute.

Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” Release Date

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” features a black nubuck upper with grey suede overlays. Its most recognizable detail is the chenille tongue patch, split into bright teal and purple sections with an orange border and red Jumpman.

The midsole carries that same purple and teal combo with abstract paint-stroke patterns. Black cross-straps wrap the upper, adding structure and an aggressive edge.

Jordan’s number 23 is stitched onto the strap, while the outsole completes the look with classic black rubber and pops of color. This pair sticks closely to the OG 1993 version, delivering retro accuracy in both shape and shade.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” will be released on July 19th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $215 when they drop.

