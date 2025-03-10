Skepta Murders A Hypnotizing PlaqueBoyMax Beat On "LESS IS MORE"

We are still impatiently waiting on Skepta's album "Knife and Fork," but this side quest has resulted in a banger that must make the cut.

We are so happy we did too, because "LESS IS MORE" is pure gas. The running theme we picked up on is that the less distractions you have, the better your life is going to be. There are bars that were key in determining this. "I'm tryna live my life, let's go / They got me f*cked up, yo, they got me, okay, I'm ready / Crazy, man said YOLO, I feel like I lived four lives already (OG)." Overall, this song is the complete package. Inspirational lyrics, great flows, and tremendous production. It's a pretty hypnotizing experience as Skepta murders a stank-face-inducing sample flip of the Judy Bailey Quartet's song, "Colours Of My Dreams."

Twitch streamer PlaqueBoyMax had two of the hottest UK rappers join his livestream recently in Skepta and Lancey Foux, and boy, did they cook up some serious heat. We are going to be focusing on Mr. Greaze himself though, one of the pillars of UK rap. If you aren't familiar, PlaqueBoyMax has a series called "In The Booth with..." It's a long-running segment on his platform that allows him to work with rappers and make a brand-new song out of it. There have been bangers to come out of these recording sessions. With that being said, when we saw Skepta was going to be the star, we had to tune in.

