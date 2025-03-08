Hanumankind Vows To "Run It Up" For Himself And Others On Passionate Single

Fresh off the success off his breakout single "Big Dawgs," Hanumankind is back with another high-octane banger, "Run It Up."

I see the bums that be wishing we end in a ditch Yeah, they prayin' to see a man hurt I see the love that we give and the love that we get Make sure everything comin' full circle (Woo) We went from nothin' to something Got all of 'em jumpin' to sh*t that we made from the air

Weirdly though, there have been some haters trashing the song online and calling Hanumankind a one-hit wonder. However, we feel that he's got a lot of talent. He's also thrown out that stigma with "Run It Up" in our eyes. It's a fiery and impassioned cut that utilizes a native instrument to great effect. It's a Keralan drum called the Chenda, and it has a jangly tribal sound to it. It intensifies further into the track and drives the momentum tremendously. Additionally, Hanumakind adds a sense of urgency with his lyrics that talk about putting on for his ancestors. Whether that becoming a musical star or fighting for his native people, he's looking to "Run It Up" in either regard. It's unrelenting in the best way.

Kerala rapper and songwriter Hanumankind has quickly become a face of the Desi hip-hop scene and he's only leveling up with this new single. It's called "Run It Up" and it arrives several months after his viral, breakout track "Big Dawgs." It peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at number nine on the Global chart. It's been everywhere, including being one of the main tracks used during broadcasts of NBA games on ESPN. Moreover, it's been a hit with other MCs, including A$AP Rocky who teamed up with him for a remix in December.

