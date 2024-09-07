Fred Again.. Will Leave You In A State Of Bliss With "Ten Days"

One of London's most eclectic musical talents, fred again.., is back with a new project, ten days. This tape is here pretty soon after his USB outing which was more a collection of tracks that was built upon over the last two years. Currently, that number is up to 16 and clocks in at around one hour and six minutes of material. Tons of rappers land on that offering, including Baby Keem, Future , Rico Nasty, Lil Yachty , Anderson .Paak , and more. Interestingly, the latter's track, "places to be", which also features CHIKA, is on ten days.

However, USB features two remixes, and not the final cleaned up version. Even though fred again.. is dropping this at the tail-end of the summer and it does have a lot of uplifting vibes on it, it still feels like you can play at any time. With the colder months approaching, moods may swing in the opposite direction. But to cure that, all you have to do is spin ten days and you'll be instantly better. A lot of the beats on have a cheery, whimsical, or just possess some high energy. The first half features more of the latter, whereas the second half becomes more toned down in some respects. He really did curate a fun palette of soundscapes, and the guests fill in the gaps perfectly.