PlaqueBoyMax Wastes No Time Following "Atlanta" With Formal Introduction In "Five Forever"

unnamed (17)unnamed (17)
After going viral with freestyles from Central Cee, Will Smith, and Sexyy Red, PlaqueBoyMax signs a record deal with Capitol.

PlaqueBoyMax has a lot to prove as a recording artist as most streamers transition to music don’t achieve the same heights. Max signed with Field Trip and Capitol Records last month and immediately released new music.

The streamer showcases his unorthodox promotion with the release of back-to-back projects. After a star-studded Atlanta/London, Max proves his skills in the featureless album, Five Forever. The latest releases marks as PlaqueBoyMax formal introduction as a recording artist.

The 13-track project fuses underground trap with psychedelic and cloud rap influences. With raw honesty and refined sound, the tape cements his arrival as an artist with staying power.

Alone on the mixtape, Max is able to display his strengths and weaknesses equally. Production-wise, he gravitates toward ethereal, lo-fi, and psychedelic beats, which complement his mellow energy and allow space for his words to breathe. 

Rapping what he knows best, he delivers flex-heavy bars about luxury and status and more atmospheric reflections on nightlife, identity, and emotional disconnect. 

Five Forever is an immediate hit. The album raced to No.1 on the Apple Hip-Hop charts on Friday. His streaming fanbase can accredit to his mixtape’s chart topping success.

In 2024, Max joined FaZe Clan and debuted In The Booth, a live music series that blurred lines between streaming and production. By 2025, his daily streams—featuring music talk, collaborations, and celebrity guests—hit a peak of 127,000 viewers. Max is an innovator.

More: PlaqueBoyMax Proves He's More Than Just A Streamer In "Atlanta" Album

Five Forever - PlaqueBoyMax

Official Tracklist

01. Yacht  
02. Layflat  
03. Tank Davis  
04. Sevan  
05. Swag 2  
06. Rockstar  
07. Dave  
08. Yacht 2  
09. Paid For  
10. Pink Moscato  
11. SOS  
12. East Coast N****  
13. Casper 

More: Sexyy Red Gave PlaqueBoyMax Fivio Foreign Flashbacks After Being Asked Not To Smoke

