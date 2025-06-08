Chicken P is one of the buzzworthy rappers of 2025 ascending in landscape on their terms. An unknown in 2024, P and his magnetic raps have turned him into a spankin' new artist to follow in 2025, according to social media. Coming out of Milwaukee with a rap name like Chicken P intrigues most fans to discover how talented the new star really is to avoid mockery.

Lights, Camera, Action is the 15-track album that plunges into the new star's creativity after receiving praise from fans on his debut album released eariler this year. Tha album reveals a sharper subject matter and emotional storytelling.

Tracks unfold like diary pages from Milwaukee’s street corridors, blending vivid detail with hunger and heart. Unlike many of his regional peers, Chicken P resists formula. He doesn’t conform to the “lowend” sound typically associated with Midwest rap, choosing instead to explore a wider palette.

The album is supported by the G-Herbo-led single "Peter Piper." Other singles, “Mad Too,” “In Cahoots,” and “How It Goes” featuring Hunxho, which balances street authenticity with melodic finesse. The album's popularity is fueld by the new star's success on the streaming charts.

His breakout year included BussaBrick Vol. 3, Still Bussin, 4EvaLit, and Hardest N**a Livin’, which hit No. 10 on Apple Music’s hip-hop chart. His Chick James tape capped a relentless run, further amplified by viral tracks like “Venting” (15 million streams) and his “People’s Favorite” remix with 42 Dugg.

Lights, Camera, Action - Chicken P

Official Tracklist

01. Stop Playin Wit Me

02. Mad Too

03. How It Goes (feat. Hunxho)

04. Oil Change

05. Peter Piper (feat. G Herbo)

06. Pour a Tre

07. Keep Countin

08. Turn Me Up

09. In Cahoots

10. Weighed It

11. Chicken Walker

12. Made It

13. Seen It Coming

14. Blowin the Mission