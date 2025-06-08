Chicken P Steps Into The Spotlight With Acclaim "Lights, Camera, Action" Album

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Link Copied to Clipboard!
unnamed (23) unnamed (23)
Chicken P has collaborated with Sexyy Red, Peezy, YTB Fatt, and Jalen Green. He's received co-signs from, Skilla Baby, and Babyface Ray.

Chicken P is one of the buzzworthy rappers of 2025 ascending in landscape on their terms. An unknown in 2024, P and his magnetic raps have turned him into a spankin' new artist to follow in 2025, according to social media. Coming out of Milwaukee with a rap name like Chicken P intrigues most fans to discover how talented the new star really is to avoid mockery.

Lights, Camera, Action is the 15-track album that plunges into the new star's creativity after receiving praise from fans on his debut album released eariler this year. Tha album reveals a sharper subject matter and emotional storytelling.

Tracks unfold like diary pages from Milwaukee’s street corridors, blending vivid detail with hunger and heart. Unlike many of his regional peers, Chicken P resists formula. He doesn’t conform to the “lowend” sound typically associated with Midwest rap, choosing instead to explore a wider palette.

The album is supported by the G-Herbo-led single "Peter Piper." Other singles, “Mad Too,” “In Cahoots,” and “How It Goes” featuring Hunxho, which balances street authenticity with melodic finesse. The album's popularity is fueld by the new star's success on the streaming charts.

His breakout year included BussaBrick Vol. 3, Still Bussin, 4EvaLit, and Hardest N**a Livin’, which hit No. 10 on Apple Music’s hip-hop chart. His Chick James tape capped a relentless run, further amplified by viral tracks like “Venting” (15 million streams) and his “People’s Favorite” remix with 42 Dugg.

More: Chicken P & G Herbo Flex Up A Storm On "Peter Piper"

Lights, Camera, Action - Chicken P

Official Tracklist

01. Stop Playin Wit Me

02. Mad Too 

03. How It Goes (feat. Hunxho)

04. Oil Change 

05. Peter Piper (feat. G Herbo)

06. Pour a Tre

07. Keep Countin 

08. Turn Me Up 

09. In Cahoots 

10. Weighed It

11. Chicken Walker 

12. Made It 

13. Seen It Coming 

14. Blowin the Mission 

15. Like Aaliyah

More: PlaqueBoyMax Lines Up Sexyy Red & Chicken P For A Must-See "In The Booth" Livestream

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
chicken-p-peter-piper Songs Chicken P & G Herbo Flex Up A Storm On "Peter Piper" 1156
unnamed (16) Mixtapes PlaqueBoyMax Proves He's More Than Just A Streamer In "Atlanta" Album 702
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Antics Ja Rule Weighs In On Popeyes & Chick-Fil-A's Eternal Chicken Debate 3.9K
chicken p low life rich Songs Chicken P Leaves Off Single "Low Life Rich N****" 719