Lighst Camera Action

Mixtapes
Chicken P Steps Into The Spotlight With Acclaim "Lights, Camera, Action" Album
Chicken P has collaborated with Sexyy Red, Peezy, YTB Fatt, and Jalen Green. He's received co-signs from, Skilla Baby, and Babyface Ray.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
4 hrs ago
