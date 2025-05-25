PlaqueBoyMax Proves He's More Than Just A Streamer In "Atlanta" Album

PlaqueBoyMax has built a lucrative streaming platform for the biggest names in hip-hop. Central Cee, Will Smith, and more have freestyled.

Popular streamer PlaqueBoyMax announced a new record deal with Field Trip Recordings / Capitol Records on Thursday (May 22), and wasted no time releasing a new EP. Atlanta kicks his career of with a bang as it features who's who of ATL hip-hop. The new project arrives afer an outstanding year for the streamer.

On PlaqueBoyMax, Rolling Stone says, "...Might be one of the most sought-after names in the music business right now." With Capitol Records, Max joins a roster that includes hip-hop stars such as Doechii, Ice Spice, and Yeat.

Atlanta's star-studded guestlist includes Quavo, DJ Drama, Lazer Dim 700, and Hardrock. Quavo appears on two tracks, "Glacier" and "Nun." PlaqueBoyMax delivers impressive lyrics alongside the popular acts, proving that his work with superstars like Will Smith, Future, and Central Cee during his livestreams were legitimate.

PlaqueBoyMax follows his guests and delivers a modern trap sound with southern charm. The streamers' fans were along for the ride every step of the way as he recorded the album on livestream. Based on the success of Atlanta, recording with guests and turning it into official music could be the streamer's format.

Max has previously released tracks with other streamers such as DDG. The two dropped "Pink Dreads" last Christmas. The song garnered oer 51 million streams. It debuted number-one on the iTunes Hip-Hop and R&B charts. The new project follows Max being named Best Creative Streamer of the Year at the 2024 Streamer Awards.

Atlanta - PlaqueBoyMax

Official Tracklist

01. nun (feat. Quavo & DJ Drama)

02. PARTY (feat. tana, 1300SAINT & ApolloRed1)

03. oncam (feat. Flo Milli)

04. meanstreet

05. nodrank (feat. LAZER DIM 700)

06. 007 (feat. Hardrock)

07. glacier (feat. Quavo)

