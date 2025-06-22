As one of the biggest names in today’s streaming landscape, PlaqueboyMax’s following demanded the deluxe version of his debut album Five Forever, which dropped on Friday (June 22).

Supporters embraced the project’s off-kilter energy and production. On Reddit, users praised Max’s beat selection and bold experimentation, calling tracks like “Super Wrong” and “Yellow Lamb Truck” standout moments. One listener said they “might like anything bro drops,” citing the album’s mental stimulation and genre-blending style as key strengths.

Still, not all feedback was glowing. Fans dismissed parts of the tape, accusing Max of mimicking other underground artists without bringing a distinct voice. Some even claimed he should “stick to streaming,” suggesting his music popularity rides more on internet clout than lyrical skill.

Others offered more measured takes. One fan highlighted Max’s strong ear for production but hoped he’d tap deeper into his creative circle to craft a more cohesive sound. Another admitted a few songs hit the mark but noted inconsistency throughout.

Across TikTok and YouTube, reactions echoed this duality. While many applauded Max’s visual charisma and futuristic sound, several felt his bars lacked polish. Reviewers often noted that his Twitch persona sometimes outshone the actual music.

In the end, Five Forever (Deluxe) showcases PlaqueboyMax’s growth as a streaming icon, testing rap’s boundaries. Whether seen as a visionary or a work in progress, he’s not going unnoticed.

FiveForever (Deluxe) - PlaqueboyMax

Official Tracklist

01. 2016

02. Yellow Lamb Truck

03. Swag

04. Super Wrong

05. Yacht

06. Layflat

07. Tank Davis

08. Sevan

09. Swag 2

10. Rockstar

11. Dave

12. Yacht 2

13. Paid For

14. Pink Moscato

15. SOS

16. East Coast N****