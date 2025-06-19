Audio Of Cassie Allegedly Threatening To Kill An Escort Releases To The Public

The Diddy trial continues in New York, and now, the public is being made privy to an audio recording of Cassie issuing alleged threats.

Cassie was the primary witness for the Diddy trial, and her testimony has led to all sorts of public scrutiny. Overall, her cross examination from the mogul's defense team was fairly contentious, to say the least. However, she held her own, and stuck to her convictions.

Last night, things took a turn for the singer as audio from the trial was released to the public. According to All HipHop, this is audio that was played all the way back on May 16th. It features Cassie allegedly threatening to kill a male escort named Sujit. As the story goes, Cassie was under the impression that Sujit possessed an alleged freak-off tape with her in it.

“It’s my f*cking life and I’ll kill you. If you don’t show me right now, I will kill you, and I will hide you, and I will cut you up and put you in the f*cking dirt," she says on the tape. “I’m gonna kill you, and then [Diddy] ‘s gonna kill you again. I will f*cking kill you. I’ve never killed anyone in my life. I’m going to f*ck you up. It’s not going to be blood on my hands. Someone else is going to do it. I’m not playing with you, Sujit. Tell me.”

Diddy Trial

The defense is trying to use this tape to prove that Cassie acted under her own free will, and that Diddy did not have control over her. However, the artist is alleging that it was Puff who put her up to this.

Cassie claims Diddy would use the threat of sex tapes going public as a blackmail tactic. In fact, she also alleged that it was the mogul who demanded she confront Sujit, in the first place.

The trial is hitting a critical mass, as on Wednesday, it was revealed that Diddy's trial will be over by July 4th. Instructions are already being given to the jury for deliberations, which is absolutely massive. Whether or not deliberations will be a long process, still remains to be seen.

