Dismissed Diddy Juror Wasn't Fazed By Mogul's Celebrity Status

BY Caroline Fisher 392 Views
Dismissed Diddy Juror Wasn't Fazed Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The judge overseeing Diddy's trial decided to dismiss a juror last week after prosecutors accused him of being dishonest.

Tensions arose in the courtroom amid Diddy's trial last week, as prosecutors moved to have one juror removed from the trial. They accused him of being dishonest about his living situation during the jury selection process. Allegedly, he claimed to live in the Bronx then later claimed to live in New Jersey. The prosecution cited an alleged "lack of candor," saying they were “reluctant” but felt “compelled."

Ultimately, the judge sided with them, and the juror was dismissed. “There’s no reason to lie unless you’re trying to get onto the jury,” he said, telling the juror that he “should not return" the following week.

Diddy's team took issue with the juror's dismissal, arguing that it could compromise courtroom diversity. The juror in question is a Black hispanic man.

“There have been issues with the representation of African American and Hispanic jurors in this District,” the Bad Boy founder's attorney Xavier Donaldson explained. “We’ve taken a step with this jury; now we’re taking a step backward.”

Diddy Trial Day 26
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The judge stuck to his decision nonetheless, and the juror was replaced by a 57-year-old white man. According to TMZ, however, the former juror couldn't care less. A source close to him recently chatted with the outlet, confirming that he never wanted to be a part of the trial in the first place.

Reportedly, he's a quiet person who enjoys keeping his life private, and has been uncomfortable with the media attention he's received since getting removed from the jury. The source claims he has no interest in seeking the spotlight once the trial is over either. Instead, he looks forward to getting back to life as it was. They added that he wasn't starstruck by the mogul at all, as he's more of a Spanish music fan.

As for what else has happened during Diddy's trial this week, the jury was shown roughly ten minutes of footage captured during his alleged "freak-offs." The judge also warned both the prosecution and the defense. He cited an article referencing sealed proceedings in the Bad Boy founder's case.

