Diddy May Demand A Mistrial If Black Juror Is Dismissed

Diddy has issued a letter for Judge Arun Subramanian, requesting that he not dsmiss a Black juror as the court considers dropping them over inconsistent answers about his residency. Subramanian had warned that the juror may be operating with a personal agenda to stay on the case on Friday, when it was discovered that he has been living in New Jersey, despite claiming to be residing in the Bronx during jury selection.

"In the robing room he said the daughter lived in New Jersey. Then he said, in The Bronx, with his aunt. In the voir dire he said he lived with his girlfriend - who lives in New Jersey. These are inconsistencies," the judge said, according to the Daily Mail. "The reason we have alternate jurors is if questions arise. Where there's a question like this, removal of the juror is required. The juror will be dismissed, he should not return on Monday."

In the letter to Subramanian, Diddy's legal team accused the court of trying "to take advantage of an opportunity to strike yet another black male from the jury," according to TMZ. They further argued that the inconsistent answers have no connection to the case and don't impede his ability to serve on a jury. In turn, they're considering requesting a mistrial if the juror is dismissed.

Diddy Trial Day 24

At the time of publishing, Monday's court hearing has already begun. Subramanian started by officially dismissing the juror in question. He's being replaced by a 57-year-old man who lives with his wife and two kids in Westchester County, according to CNN.