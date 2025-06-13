In May, Diddy's long-awaited federal trial finally began following months of anticipation. He was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City ever since. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence, including life behind bars.

Yesterday (June 12), tensions arose in the courtroom, as prosecutors moved to have one juror disqualified from the trial. They accused juror No. 6 of misleading the court by allegedly failing to be truthful during the jury selection process, per AllHipHop. The prosecution cited an alleged "lack of candor," claiming they were “reluctant” but felt “compelled” to do so.

Further details of the alleged dishonesty have not been revealed.

Diddy Trial Day 23

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defense immediately pushed back, noting how juror No. 6 is one of the few Black individuals seated. They asked for time to file a written objection before Judge Arun Subramanian issues a decision.

As for what else has happened in Diddy's trial this week, his ex-girlfriend testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." She recalled participating in his alleged freak-offs, accused him of assaulting her, and more.

During her testimony yesterday, she even recalled traveling to Las Vegas with another hip-hop "icon" and his wife or girlfriend while she and Diddy were on a break. She alleged that once they landed, they all went to dinner together, then met up later at a hotel. Allegedly, there were seven or eight people there total, and they all watched an unnamed woman have sex with a male escort named Anton.