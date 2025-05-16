Diddy's Lawyers Play Audio Of Cassie Threatening Man For Allegedly Seeing Her Sex Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1219 Views
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs aka P Diddy in attendance during the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Cassie confirmed it was her in the audio, and spoke on whether or not alleged sexual escorts recorded their exploits.

The Diddy trial continued its cross examination of Cassie Ventura on Friday (May 16), which reportedly saw the defense reveal some supposedly illuminating details. Per Complex, his attorneys played an audio clip of her threatening a man for allegedly seeing a video of her having sex.

According to The New York Times and journalist Matthew Russell, defense lawyer Anna Estevao played the audio for the jury. "If you saw a video of someone f***ing me, who was f***ing me?" Ventura exclaimed in the clip. "If you don't show me, I will kill you, cut you up. [...] I will f***ing kill you, I've never killed anyone in my life, I am going to f**k you up. It's not going to be blood on my hands, someone else is going to do it. I'm not playing with you, Sujit. Tell me."

Estevao suggested that this happened when Sean Combs told Ventura to "go get the video [she] heard about. The singer confirmed it was her in the audio and said Combs worried about the release of these videos. Also, Ventura explained how she thought another escort named Jonathan Oddi recorded their exploits.

Cassie said she didn't trust Jonathan. In fact, she claimed that the Bad Boy mogul told her he would take care of it.

Diddy Trial Day 5

Diddy's legal team presumably played this audio to suggest he never used these alleged videos as blackmail. However, Ventura does not believe this, and instead suggested she lived in fear due to the threat of blackmail.

Not only that, but she also accused him of sexually assaulting her in one of their final in-person meetings in August of 2018. "I just remember crying and saying no, but it was very fast," the Connecticut native reportedly remarked.

Elsewhere, Cassie's testimony against Diddy also addressed their alleged flings with other partners, whether they were on a break or not. Most of the recollections focused on Combs' alleged jealousy of other partners of Ventura. In fact, her now-husband Alex Fine allegedly called her one night while she was having consensual sex with Combs. We will see if anything else emerges today.

