Cassie's husband Alex Fine reportedly stared down Diddy in the courtroom during his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking.

Cassie Ventura is on her second day of cross examination in the Diddy trial, which has been a very harrowing process so far. On Friday (May 16), she reportedly recalled a night on which her now-husband Alex Fine called her while she was engaging in consensual sexual intercourse with Sean Combs.

Per The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the singer and dancer reportedly admitted to this incident, during which she and Fine hadn't presumably been together yet. In addition, she claimed this consensual sexual activity happened soon after the Bad Boy mogul allegedly sexually assaulted her on another night.

This was all allegedly in September of 2018. Ventura also expressed she's unsure of whether or not Fine knew where she was at the time. Then, the defense posited that she told Fine this was the encounter in which Combs sexually assaulted her. "That wasn’t the evening when I was raped," the Connecticut native responded.

In October of that year, Cassie allegedly texted Diddy the following: "I’m lost without you." During her testimony, she also admitted to being hurt when he spoke about his late partner Kim Porter as his "soulmate." After Porter's memorial service, Combs and Ventura allegedly never spoke again, according to her testimony.

Read More: Cassie Claims She Doesn’t Hate Diddy Despite Years Of Alleged Abuse

Diddy Trial Day 5

This joins many other developments on day five of the Diddy trial. One of them is how the prosecution wants Cassie's testimony to wrap up soon. She is well along into her pregnancy, and thus prosecutors want her witness testimony to end today (Friday, May 16).

Another key aspect of Ventura's testimony is how she characterized the alleged relationship dynamic she shared with Puff. They went on multiple breaks and suspected each other of various affairs, with Combs being particularly and allegedly jealous. This is when some other celebrities came up in the trial, such as Kid Cudi and Michael B. Jordan.

With all this in mind, we will see how else the trial develops. There are still other alleged victims to hear from and a whole lot of supposed evidence to scrutinize. We will see when the legal proceedings fully shift to the alleged crimes at hand.

Read More: Cassie Questioned About Diddy’s Alleged “Sex Slave” During Testimony

