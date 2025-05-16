Cassie Reveals $10 Million Settlement With Hotel Where Diddy Assaulted Her

The leaked video of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel in 2016 became a controversial part of Sean Combs' federal trial.

Today (Friday, May 16), Cassie Ventura wrapped up her harrowing and revealing witness testimony in court as part of the Diddy trial. Before she left the stand for a presumably final time in this case, she had some other key revelations in her testimony about one of this scandal's most controversial aspects.

Per TMZ, Ventura reached a $10 million settlement with the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City at Beverly Hills Hotel. This is where Sean Combs physically assaulted her in the 2016 video that leaked last year.

The singer spoke to this development while answering questions from defense attorney Anna Estevao. She reportedly accepted the payout from the hotel sometime within the past month, or the week before this trial began.

Elsewhere, the full, 15-minute, unedited version of the Diddy and Cassie video was reportedly shown in court and released to the public. This followed many questions from the defense about the footage's alleged veracity and accusations against alleged media leakers.

Previously during her testimony, Cassie revealed she settled with Diddy for $20 million. This was in relation to her November 2023 lawsuit against him that kicked off this whole scandal in the public eye.

In addition, prosecutors asked the dancer and actress if she had any financial stake in Combs' trial's future result. "Absolutely not," she answered.

Diddy Trial Day 5

For those unaware, this was Ventura's last day on the witness stand because prosecutors were concerned about her far-along pregnancy. In fact, they worried that she might go into labor this weekend, but it seems like everything wrapped up as effectively as it could.

As for the next steps beyond this fifth day in the Diddy trial, more witnesses will come. What's more is that the prosecution reportedly confirmed Dawn Richard will be next up, a former member of Danity Kane. Also, alleged sources reportedly confirmed that Aubrey O'Day will also give witness testimony as an alleged victim. We will see where these testimonies take the trial.

Meanwhile, Cassie is done with the legal procedure for now. It's still kind of unclear exactly what settlement she reached with the hotel and why, but perhaps the near future will illuminate this.

