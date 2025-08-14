Lil Yachty & PlaqueBoyMax Cook Up "In The Booth" On Stream With The Concrete Boys

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Lil Yachty during the Official Tour After Party on July 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Lil Yachty and PlaqueBoyMax also hosted Dc2trill, Draft Day, and Camo! for their "In The Booth" livestream.

PlaqueBoyMax has built an impressive catalog of "In The Booth" streams cooking up heat with your favorite rappers, and Lil Yachty was the most recent guest. But the Concrete Boys also pulled up, as Yachty's label signees Dc2trill, Camo!, and Draft Day also pulled up to make some bangers.

The results were a few songs including two tracks caught by PlaqueBoyMaxUpdates on Twitter, both of which the streamer and artist engineered. "GO" features the aforementioned Concrete Boys collective, whereas "Life Is Proper" is a solo Yachty cut produced by olly and rexv2. They're both wavy, drill-inspired, woozy, and bouncy cuts with a lot of energy and charisma within.

We'll see if these tracks ever get an official release, although that's not always a part of what "In The Booth" aims for. Lil Yachty's also busy with new material, though, so maybe this is the ideal time to beef that run up even more.

Either way, it seems like we might get more collaborations from these artists in the near future. They formed quite a rapport, as they also had some very interesting conversations on stream.

Lil Uzi Vert Lil Yachty Rumors

For one, PlaqueBoyMax asked about Lil Yachty's friendship with Drake. "On some non-gay s**t, bro, I manifested it, bro," he replied. "Yeah, I was doing acid one night, bro. And I was like, 'Man, I would really love to work with Drake, man.' That's, like, one of my favorite rappers. I was just talking to the abyss, I was speaking to a higher power. And I manifested it, I did. This was years ago, this was before we ever did anything. He followed me, we was cool. We was on Finsta together and IG, it was cool. But I wanted to have a relationship. And we became – that's, like, one of my best friends. Manifestation's real, deada**."

Elsewhere, Lil Yachty also addressed beef rumors with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti. It turns out that some fans' assumptions of tension and conflict aren't a reality for him, as he's cool with both artists and respects their individual grinds. Maybe PlaqueBoyMax's booth is what will bring them together...

