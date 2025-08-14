Lil Yachty Believes He "Manifested" His Friendship With Drake

Lil Yachty has come a long way from the "Minnesota" days, starting his own record label and collective while working with some of the biggest artists in the game. In this regard, his friendship with Drake has evolved a lot ever since their first collab, and he's very happy with how his dreams came to life.

During a recent appearance on a PlaqueBoyMax livestream caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the Atlanta artist answered a question about how he started working with the 6ix God. According to Yachty, this is just a result of him aspiring for the highest possible heights as an artist and just letting the cards fall where they may.

"On some non-gay s**t, bro, I manifested it, bro," Lil Yachty remarked concerning Drake. "Yeah, I was doing acid one night, bro. And I was like, 'Man, I would really love to work with Drake, man.' That's, like, one of my favorite rappers. I was just talking to the abyss, I was speaking to a higher power. And I manifested it, I did. This was years ago, this was before we ever did anything. He followed me, we was cool. We was on Finsta together and IG, it was cool. But I wanted to have a relationship. And we became – that's, like, one of my best friends. Manifestation's real, deada**. I manifested getting on, like, becoming famous, becoming a rapper. All this s**t is manifestation, for real for real. Man, you got to speak this s**t into existence. I remember, I was in high school."

Lil Yachty Twitch

Elsewhere on PlauqeBoyMax's Twitch stream, Lil Yachty discussed his rumored beefs. It turns out that he's cool with a few MCs that some fans have assumed there's beef with, namely Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti.

The "Wavy Crete" spitter recalled running into Uzi recently and not having a problem with them or with the Opium boss. "I ain't got no problem with Carti neither," he explained. "We're grown men. We're just older now. We are just living our own lives, getting our own money." We'll see how Yachty continues to evolve his industry bonds and friendships into the near future.