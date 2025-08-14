Lil Yachty Believes He "Manifested" His Friendship With Drake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 211 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-yachty-summer-smash-2024-5
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 16: Rapper, Lil Yachty, performs during Day 3 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Drake and Lil Yachty have a few collabs to their name, namely "Another Late Night" and "Oprah's Bank Account."

Lil Yachty has come a long way from the "Minnesota" days, starting his own record label and collective while working with some of the biggest artists in the game. In this regard, his friendship with Drake has evolved a lot ever since their first collab, and he's very happy with how his dreams came to life.

During a recent appearance on a PlaqueBoyMax livestream caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the Atlanta artist answered a question about how he started working with the 6ix God. According to Yachty, this is just a result of him aspiring for the highest possible heights as an artist and just letting the cards fall where they may.

"On some non-gay s**t, bro, I manifested it, bro," Lil Yachty remarked concerning Drake. "Yeah, I was doing acid one night, bro. And I was like, 'Man, I would really love to work with Drake, man.' That's, like, one of my favorite rappers. I was just talking to the abyss, I was speaking to a higher power. And I manifested it, I did. This was years ago, this was before we ever did anything. He followed me, we was cool. We was on Finsta together and IG, it was cool. But I wanted to have a relationship. And we became – that's, like, one of my best friends. Manifestation's real, deada**. I manifested getting on, like, becoming famous, becoming a rapper. All this s**t is manifestation, for real for real. Man, you got to speak this s**t into existence. I remember, I was in high school."

Read More: Lil Yachty Confirms "It's Us Vol. 2" With Concrete Boys Is Coming

Lil Yachty Twitch

Elsewhere on PlauqeBoyMax's Twitch stream, Lil Yachty discussed his rumored beefs. It turns out that he's cool with a few MCs that some fans have assumed there's beef with, namely Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti.

The "Wavy Crete" spitter recalled running into Uzi recently and not having a problem with them or with the Opium boss. "I ain't got no problem with Carti neither," he explained. "We're grown men. We're just older now. We are just living our own lives, getting our own money." We'll see how Yachty continues to evolve his industry bonds and friendships into the near future.

Read More: Karrahbooo Says Lil Yachty Still Has Her In A 360 Deal Despite Squashing Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.8K
NBA: Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks Music Lil Yachty Reveals The Status Of His Beef With Lil Uzi Vert And Playboi Carti 573
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 724
Comments 0