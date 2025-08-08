Michigan's Babyface Ray has been making the state proud lately and that's going to continue when "Codeine Cowboy" arrives.

New Benz, old Benz, same friends, new grin on my mouth Big crib, same addy, push up on me, shoot a n**** right dead in his mouth Big steppa, who me? I ain't tryna be nobody top three Good h*es gone wild, off top, this sh*t ain't nothin' to me (Okay) Caddy V, supercharged, hit the pedal, sh*t hits like El DeBarge Late night, high roller, six figures posted up at the Mirage

Babyface Ray is oozing confidence and good vibes on a new single he's got out, "Wavy Crete." As the title suggests it's super chill and casual with an emphasis on the cool factor. The flexes are bountiful as well, with the Detroit native rapping, "Get money, f*ck fame (Damn), I got more than n****s with a big name (Okay) / N****s call me Big Bro, keep the b*tch from 'round me or she gettin' crushed."

About The Author

