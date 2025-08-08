Babyface Ray Accompanies New Album Announcement With Vibey Lil Yachty Collab "Wavy Crete"

Michigan's Babyface Ray has been making the state proud lately and that's going to continue when "Codeine Cowboy" arrives.

Babyface Ray is oozing confidence and good vibes on a new single he's got out, "Wavy Crete." As the title suggests it's super chill and casual with an emphasis on the cool factor. The flexes are bountiful as well, with the Detroit native rapping, "Get money, f*ck fame (Damn), I got more than n****s with a big name (Okay) / N****s call me Big Bro, keep the b*tch from 'round me or she gettin' crushed."

But his brags are doubled up by a Lil Yachty guest appearance. "B*tch wanna play with jewels, big old Cuban sit on her boobs (That's right) / Move around with a short fuse, n****s be p**sy, make 'em pay dues."

On top of the performances, the beat from Space is a real treat. A wavy synthesizer complements the slick Detroit production that we have to come love perfectly.

This banger single is going to appear on Babyface Ray's upcoming album, Codeine Cowboy. It's actually going to be a double LP and it will be here on August 15. We already have the tracklist details too. 19 songs and a boat load of features.

LUCKI, Veeze, Sauce Walka, King Hendrick$, Mozzy, YTB Fatt and more will appear. For now, stream "Wavy Crete" below.

Babyface Ray & Lil Yachty "Wavy Crete"

Quotable Lyrics:

New Benz, old Benz, same friends, new grin on my mouth
Big crib, same addy, push up on me, shoot a n**** right dead in his mouth
Big steppa, who me? I ain't tryna be nobody top three
Good h*es gone wild, off top, this sh*t ain't nothin' to me (Okay)
Caddy V, supercharged, hit the pedal, sh*t hits like El DeBarge
Late night, high roller, six figures posted up at the Mirage

