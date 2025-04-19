Rising Michigan Rapper Lelo Links With Babyface Ray For Boastful Single "On The Wall"

Michigan in general has a lot of burgeoning rap stars waiting for their moment to strike. One of those is Lelo, a young rapper in his early 20s hailing from Oak Park, an inner-ring suburb of Detroit. He's been dropping music on streaming since 2019, so when he was just about 15.
So, he's already got a lot of experience under his belt. That's arguably more important than working with bigger artists in the developmental stages of one's musical journey. It allows one to really grind and fine tune their craft. Lelo's lack of splashy collabs has allowed him to do just that.
Just earlier this month, he hit over one million monthly listeners on Spotify. Now that he's got some motion, though, the veterans around Michigan are showing love and clamoring to work with the young buck. Babyface Ray is gladly hopping on the bandwagon first by joining Lelo on "On The Wall."
You could say that this a way for him to celebrate this recent milestone because he's rapping with lots of nonchalant confidence. "B*tch, name a n**** fly like me / I don't even feel grounded at all / Broke a*s n**** tryna get like me / He ain't nothin' but a fly on the wall."
Not only does he possess the swag, but he's also got a pretty unique flow on this cut. He's reportedly said that LUCKI and Earl Sweatshirt are two of his biggest influences. They are definitely on opposite ends of the spectrum in every way. But Lelo's voice is honestly like a combination of the two and it makes for fun listening experience. Check it out below.
Lelo & Babyface Ray "On The Wall"
Quotable Lyrics: