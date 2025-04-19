Rising Michigan Rapper Lelo Links With Babyface Ray For Boastful Single "On The Wall"

BY Zachary Horvath 140 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lelolelo
Lelo has been making some waves in the underground scene near Detroit and is getting a major look from one the vets, Babyface Ray.

Michigan in general has a lot of burgeoning rap stars waiting for their moment to strike. One of those is Lelo, a young rapper in his early 20s hailing from Oak Park, an inner-ring suburb of Detroit. He's been dropping music on streaming since 2019, so when he was just about 15.

So, he's already got a lot of experience under his belt. That's arguably more important than working with bigger artists in the developmental stages of one's musical journey. It allows one to really grind and fine tune their craft. Lelo's lack of splashy collabs has allowed him to do just that.

Just earlier this month, he hit over one million monthly listeners on Spotify. Now that he's got some motion, though, the veterans around Michigan are showing love and clamoring to work with the young buck. Babyface Ray is gladly hopping on the bandwagon first by joining Lelo on "On The Wall."

You could say that this a way for him to celebrate this recent milestone because he's rapping with lots of nonchalant confidence. "B*tch, name a n**** fly like me / I don't even feel grounded at all / Broke a*s n**** tryna get like me / He ain't nothin' but a fly on the wall."

Not only does he possess the swag, but he's also got a pretty unique flow on this cut. He's reportedly said that LUCKI and Earl Sweatshirt are two of his biggest influences. They are definitely on opposite ends of the spectrum in every way. But Lelo's voice is honestly like a combination of the two and it makes for fun listening experience. Check it out below.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Lawyer Joe Tacopina Just Beat the Case—Here Are The Hip-Hop Stars He Has Represented

Lelo & Babyface Ray "On The Wall"

Quotable Lyrics:

Read More: Lyrics Of Liberation: The Power Of Hip Hop To Uplift, Educate, & Empower

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.3K
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 995
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1493
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez 8.2K